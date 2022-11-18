Milda Vavra

Amherst resident, 97

KEARNEY — Milda L. Vavra 97, of Amherst, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at the Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Pastor Nicholas Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday Nov. 21 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.