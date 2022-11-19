Milda Vavra

Amherst resident, 97

KEARNEY — Milda L. Vavra 97, of Amherst, died November 16, 2022 at the Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, November 22, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Pastor Nicholas Whitney officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, November 21, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

——

Milda Lela Eberle was born March 28, 1925, the youngest daughter of Carl and Nettie (Reeh) Eberle on a farm North of Amherst. She was baptized May 3, 1925 and attended school at Immanuel Lutheran Church north of Amherst. Milda was confirmed April 10, 1938. She graduated from Amherst High School with the class of 1942.

On May 6, 1945 she was united in marriage to Verl Vavra. One son Leslie Vavra was born to this union.

When Immanuel Church closed she became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. She was member of the Altar Guild for 42 years and directress of the Altar Guild for 5 years.

She enjoyed life on the farm, especially her flowers, gardening, working in the yard, and quilting.

Milda is survived by her son, Leslie and Connie Vavra of Amherst; grandsons, John and Angelica Vavra of Amherst, Mark and Kim Vavra of Norwalk, IA; great grandchildren Ava Vavra, Mason Vavra, Caden Vavra; and nephew, Dean Eberle of Hildreth, NE,

Milda was preceded in death by her husband, brother, Reinhold and wife Violet Eberle, sister Celia Eberle, and brother-in-law Everett Vavra.