Mike ‘Rosie' Anderson

Gothenburg resident, 47

GOTHENBURG — Mike “Rosie” Anderson passed away September 30, 2022, at Gothenburg Hospital.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Gothenburg United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at Gothenburg Cemetery.

Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cozad with Rosary at 7 p.m.

Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mike was born Feb. 28, 1975, in Cozad to Alan and Kathy (Stott) Anderson.

He married Sarah Burkhalter on Aug. 20, 2005.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah “Huggy”; daughters, Lyndsay “Punky Sue,” Jenna “Goose,” Kadie “Gracie Mae” and Maddy “Maddy Jo”; parents, Alan “Papa” and Kathy “Meme”; sister, Jill “Sissy” Adams; brother, Andy “Rufus."