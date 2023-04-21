Mike ‘Farmer' Long

Hazard resident, 65

KEARNEY - Michael L. “Mike” Long, aka “Farmer,” 64, of Hazard, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 15, 2023 in Kearney, Nebraska. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023 at Ravenna's Highland Park Cemetery, the Rev. Victor Rasmussen officiating. Lunch at the Faith Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Hazard will follow the service. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com.

Michael L. Long was born July 29, 1958, in Faulkton, South Dakota, to Marvin and Carolyn (Reiter) Long. He grew up on his stepfather, Reinert Reinertson's farm near Hazard where he attended grade school. Mike graduated from Ravenna High School in 1976.

Mike loved hunting and restoring vehicles in his younger years and always enjoyed having a pet cat. He pursued a career in carpentry and was known for his fine workmanship. Mike also enjoyed several other trades including welding, mechanical work, trucking, and farming.

Mike was married twice and leaves to mourn his passing his daughter Kristen (Jeremy) Brown of Lincoln and his son Mitchell (Aly) Long of Pleasanton. He is also survived by his mother, Carolyn Reinertson of Kearney; brothers Monte Long of Montrose, Colorado, Kevin Long of Carter Lake, Iowa, Kurt (Cindy) Long of Hazard, and stepbrother Randy (Karen) Reinertson of Elwood, Nebraska; sister Sonya (Brett) Sebree of Corpus Christi, Texas, and stepsister Tammy (Edward) Esquivel of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Long and stepmother Linda Long; his stepfather, Reinert Reinertson; and grandparents Maurice and Mamie Reiter and Paul Long and Dorothy Long Akridge.