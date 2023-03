Mike “Catfish” Johnson, 62, of Grand Island passed away at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.