‘Mike' Johnson

Holdrege resident, 50

HOLDREGE - A Celebration of Life Visitation for Lawrence “Mike” Johnson will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska, with family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Following the visitation, the family will honor Mike's wish for cremation.

Lawrence Michael “Mike” Johnson, 50 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from an automobile accident, north of Holdrege. Mike was born on April 19, 1972, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the eldest of two children, born to Lawrence and Sharon Kay (McClain) Johnson. He was raised in Holdrege and received his education from Holdrege Public Schools.

Following his education, Mike began working at Stewart Tree Service of Atlanta, Nebraska and later different feedlots.

On February 13, 1998, Mike was united in marriage to Kathy Sullivan in Holdrege and this union was blessed with two children: Joseph Levi and Ashlee May. The family made their home in Holdrege.

At the time of his death, he enjoyed working for Richard and Sue Waller, who he has been with for many years, at 37 Cattle Company, north of Holdrege, as a Feed Truck Driver and “Jack-of-all-Trades” at the feedlot. He thought very highly of the Waller family, as he felt valued and appreciated.

He enjoyed anything to do with vehicles, working on cars, his favorite cat, Frisky, spending time with his family, collecting Hot Wheels, and watching YouTube.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon in 2014; father-in-law, Richard Sullivan; three aunts: Valyrea (McClain) Towne; Reatha (McClain) Lieb; and Patricia (Lieb) McClain; three uncles: James Christensen, Sr.; Steven McClain; and an uncle in infancy, Vernal McClain; and two cousins: Joy (McClain) Antillion; and David Christensen.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Johnson of Holdrege; his children: Joseph Levi Johnson and his significant other, Tasha Landreth of Holdrege; and Ashlee May Johnson of Holdrege and her significant other, Ethan Sohrweid; two grandchildren: Evan Levi and Haisley Kay; his father, Lawrence Johnson and his wife, Ally of Thompson, North Dakota; his sister, Lindsay Johnson and her fiancé, Nathaniel Stevens of Casa Grande, Arizona; two nephews: Ryan Watts of Grand Island, Nebraska; and Landon Myers of Casa Grande, Arizona; along with a host other relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established in Mike's honor, and kindly suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

A memorial fund/benefit fund has been established at Bruning State Bank, to assist the family.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.