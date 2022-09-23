Mike Bernstrauch

Holdrege resident, 63

HOLDREGE — Mike Bernstrauch, 63, of Holdrege died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home in Holdrege.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring Mike's wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

He was born in Lancaster, California, on Jan. 9, 1959, to Herman W. and Louise Mae (Sherman) Bernstrauch.

On Aug. 28, 1979, Mike married Vicki Alexander.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Bernstrauch of Holdrege; his four sons, Ricky, Michael, Rocky and David, all of Holdrege; one sister, Liz Pederson of Gibbon; one brother, Richard Bernstrauch of Axtell; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson.