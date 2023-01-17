Michele Henning
Kearney resident, 65
KEARNEY — Michele L. Henning, 65 of Kearney passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Reverend Elisabeth Pynn Himmelman officiating.
Inurnment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.