Michele Henning

Michele Henning

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Michele L. Henning, 65 of Kearney passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Reverend Elisabeth Pynn Himmelman officiating.

Inurnment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

