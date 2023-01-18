Michele Henning

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Michele Lynn (Talbot) Henning, 65 of Kearney passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

A celebration of life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Reverend Elisabeth Pynn Himmelman officiating.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

A private family inurnment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials in Michele's honor are kindly suggested to the Kearney Safe Center.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Michele was born Sept. 10, 1957, to Russell and Margaret (Olson) Talbot in Chappell. She attended school in Chappell, graduating in 1975. After graduation, Michele attended Kearney State College and managed a local convenience store. After her college graduation, she took a job at the Kearney Hub.

On March 26, 1992, Michele married the love of her life Bob Henning, at First Lutheran Church. They lived in Kearney.

Michele was a member of the First Lutheran Church and involved in the Kearney Citizen Advocacy working with disabled adults. She was a member of Chapter HB – P.E.O. Michele was an avid bridge player and reader. She also loved her fur babies, including dog Stella and cat Gracie. She enjoyed traveling and gardening.

Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, Bob, of Kearney; sister Deb (Dewight) Wilson from Pembina, ND, brothers Mark (Lori) Talbot of Pensacola, FL, and Mike Talbot of Chappell, mother-in-law Betty Henning, Kearney, sister-in-law Judy Henning of Kearney, brothers-in-law Tom (Mary) Henning of Kearney, Greg (Suanne) Henning of Lincoln, and Steve (Stacey) Henning of Pacific Palisades, CA, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, niece Heidi Delphia, grandnephew Alex Talbot, father-in-law Harvey Henning, and brother-in-law Gary Henning.