Michele Henning

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Michele L. Henning, 65 of Kearney passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Reverend Elisabeth Pynn Himmelman officiating.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Inurnment will be held at Kearney Cemetery at a later date.

