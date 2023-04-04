Michael Schwarz

Lincoln resident, 66

LINCOLN - Michael Lee Schwarz, 66, passed away on March 29, 2023 at his home in Lincoln, Neb. Mike was born February 7, 1957 to Martin and Sandra Schwarz in Lexington, Neb. He graduated from St. Ann's High School in 1975 and received a donated kidney from his father.

He worked for the Dialysis Center in Lincoln and retired in 2021 after 30 years.

Mike married Susan (Raney) in 1980. They had three sons.

He is survived by his wife Susan; sons, Jason (Natalie); Andrew (Angela), and Michael; four grandsons;his father; brothers, Dean, Dennis (Vonda) of Lexington; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a wake service to follow at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Ann's Cemetery in Lexington.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

