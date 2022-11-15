Michael ‘Mike' Larkins

Kearney resident, 65

LINCOLN — Michael “Mike” Gene Larkins, 65, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Scott Maxon will officiate and burial will be later.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the funeral home.

Mike was born on July 12, 1957, to William and Elenor (Vortman) Larkins at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He attended Deshler High School and graduated with the class of 1976. After high school Mike lived and worked in the Deshler area for a number of years and was involved in the family business, Larkins and Sons Trucking. He was an active member of the community and also served on the Deshler Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. He eventually moved to Kearney where he was employed by West Company.

He married Brenda Ackerman on Sept. 22, 2012.

Mike loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed time with family.

Surviviors include his wife, Brenda Ackerman of Kearney; son, Corey and Andrea Larkins of Lincoln; daughter, Lyndsey and Scott Maxon of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, David and Janet Larkins and Neil Larkins all of Deshler, Brian and Nida Larkins of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Levon and Arlo Larkins and Cora and Eisley Maxon; along with several other family members and many friends, new and old.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Sara Larkins

Memorials are suggested to the Epilepsy Research Foundation, care of the family.

