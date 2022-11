Michael Larkins

Kearney resident, 65

LINCOLN — Michael Gene Larkins, 65, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Pastor Scott Maxon will officiate and burial will be later.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be from 4-6 p.m on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the funeral home.

