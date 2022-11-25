Merwyn Jones
Holdrege resident, 85
HOLDREGE — Merwyn Burton Jones, 85, of Holdrege, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home in Holdrege.
A memorial graveside service will be on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Pastor Murray Jones officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honors Team.
A Time of Gathering and Celebration will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with the family present and greeting at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church – Social Hall.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Merwyn was born on December 15, 1936, in Wymore, Nebraska, the eldest in a set of twins, of six children, born to Fred O. and Kathryn (Smith) Jones.
On June 11, 1961, Merwyn married Mildred “Millie” Maaske.
Merwyn leaves to celebrate his life, his wife Millie of Holdrege; sons: Mitch Jones and his wife, Jenni of Holdrege; and Monte Jones and his wife, Brenda of Columbus, Nebraska; six grandchildren: Eric Jones and his wife, Kelly of Castle Rock, Colorado; Maj. Alex “Indy” Jones and his wife, Trenda of Niceville, Florida; Reece Jones of Holdrege; Abby Jones of Omaha, Nebraska; Andrea Jones of Washington, D.C.; and Ben Jones of Lincoln, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren: Calvin, Piper and Colin Jones; and Baylor Jones; brothers-in-law: Bernard “Ben” Maaske and his wife, Ruth of Lincoln; Roland “Ron” Maaske and his wife, Lyn of Lincoln; and Wayne Maaske of Bertrand; three sisters-in-law: Margaret High and her husband, Dave of Holdrege; Darlene Samuelson and her husband, Alan of Bertrand; and Janice (Broeker) York Maaske of Kearney, Nebraska; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and many friends.