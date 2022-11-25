Merwyn Jones

Merwyn leaves to celebrate his life, his wife Millie of Holdrege; sons: Mitch Jones and his wife, Jenni of Holdrege; and Monte Jones and his wife, Brenda of Columbus, Nebraska; six grandchildren: Eric Jones and his wife, Kelly of Castle Rock, Colorado; Maj. Alex “Indy” Jones and his wife, Trenda of Niceville, Florida; Reece Jones of Holdrege; Abby Jones of Omaha, Nebraska; Andrea Jones of Washington, D.C.; and Ben Jones of Lincoln, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren: Calvin, Piper and Colin Jones; and Baylor Jones; brothers-in-law: Bernard “Ben” Maaske and his wife, Ruth of Lincoln; Roland “Ron” Maaske and his wife, Lyn of Lincoln; and Wayne Maaske of Bertrand; three sisters-in-law: Margaret High and her husband, Dave of Holdrege; Darlene Samuelson and her husband, Alan of Bertrand; and Janice (Broeker) York Maaske of Kearney, Nebraska; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and many friends.