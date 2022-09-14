Merle Anderson

Holdrege resident, 75

KEARNEY — Merle Michael Anderson, 75, of Holdrege passed away on September 10, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A family memorial service will be at a later date.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing; the family is honoring Merle's wish for cremation.

It was his desire to be a tissue donor through the Live on Nebraska organization.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Merle was born in Glens Falls, New York, on Sept. 27, 1946, to Raymond and Pauline Anderson.

He married Lorraine King on Sept. 6, 1969.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine Anderson of Holdrege; three children, Merle Anderson Jr. of Holdrege, Gerad Anderson of Broken Bow and Robert Anderson of Lincoln; one brother, Harry; two sisters, Roberta and Anita; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.