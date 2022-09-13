 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merle Anderson

Merle Anderson

Holdrege resident, 75

KEARNEY — Merle M. Anderson, 75, of Holdrege died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Arrangements are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

