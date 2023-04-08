Melvin E. Lowell

Kearney native, 88

IVINS, Utah - Melvin Earl Lowell died on March 13, 2023, at the Southern Utah Veteran's Home in Ivins, Utah. He was 88. Melvin was born near Kearney, Nebraska, to Otto E. and Mabel E. (Keiss) Lowell on May 10, 1934.

Mel attended rural schools in Buffalo County, Nebraska, until he moved with his family to Kearney, in October 1944. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1952. On July 9, 1955, he married Maren Hamilton. In 1957, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.

Following basic training in California, he was stationed at the Nevada Test Site. Maren joined him and they made their home in Las Vegas, Nevada. After his discharge, Melvin then joined the Las Vegas Fire Department where he served for 36 years. For 32 of those years, he was captain of his fire stations. During four of those years, he also acted as president of the Nevada Firefighters Union. He actively campaigned for better retirement benefits for all state employees and succeeded in obtaining those benefits, not just for the firefighters, but for all of Nevada's public employees. In his spare time, he built homes in Las Vegas until he retired and moved to St. George in 1995.

Mel and Maren adopted two children, Kevin and Jennifer, prior to a divorce. He then married Merlene Smith. They divorced after three years. On April 6 of 1985, Mel married Carol Horlacher in Las Vegas, Nevada. On their third anniversary, they were sealed for time and eternity in the St. George LDS Temple. They were blessed to serve as Ordinance Workers for 20 years in that temple, as well as the Las Vegas and Nauvoo Temples. They celebrated 37 years together before he died.

Mel is survived by his wife Carol, of St. George, Utah; son Kevin Lowell and daughter Jennifer Whalen, both of Las Vegas, Nevada. He has four stepchildren: Cheryl Pritchard of Las Vegas, Nevada; Dawn Potter of Reno, Nevada; Troy Martin of Pine Valley, Utah; and Todd Martin of St. George. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and brother Clifford Lowell of Seward, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Lowell; and sisters Ella McAuliffe, Jessie Giffin, Gladys Holthusen and Doris Chorzempa.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. in the Winchester Hills First Ward Chapel, 5338 North Winchester Hills Drive, St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with military honors will be at the Ivins City Cemetery, 200 West 400 North, Ivins Utah.