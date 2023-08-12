KEARNEY - Melvin L. Englund, Jr., age 80, of Kearney passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Jean Clayton will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.