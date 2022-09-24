Melvin John

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Melvin L. John, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Miller, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Hannappel officiating.

Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

——

Melvin was born Dec. 14, 1927, in Miller to Albin and Christine (Muller) John. He grew up on a farm near Miller and graduated from Miller High School in 1945. After high school, he was drafted into the Army where he served in Japan.

After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Beulah Fees, on Aug. 24, 1949, at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Eddyville. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage and their journey in life was side by side through all times. Melvin joined the Catholic faith in June of 1991 and became a member of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.

Melvin and Beulah lived outside of Miller when they were first married. They then moved to the Odessa area where they farmed and Melvin worked at the Alfalfa Mill. In 1958 they moved to Sumner where they raised their two children, Dan and Kellie. There they farmed, raised various crops and cattle. Melvin took great pride in his purebred Angus cattle. This is when he began selling purebred Angus bulls “John Angus Farms,” a family operation of 4 generations today. They bought a farm outside of Miller in 1972 where they continued farming and raising cattle. He was a farmer, rancher, and a businessman, always figuring and making notes.

He was a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, which he loved. He and Beulah supported and followed their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren through all the 4-H projects and all sporting events. They traveled with family and friends all over the country watching sporting events.

Melvin loved to play cards with anyone that would want to take on his competitive spirit. He was playing cards with grandchildren and great grandchildren until the last days on the farm. In addition to his card playing, you could count on some ice cream for a treat or he would take you to Dairy Queen for a malt.

Melvin was a hardworking and a generous man. He didn't know a stranger and could have a conversation with anyone he met. He believed farming provided education for life and that no other occupation teaches so much about birth, growth, values, and maturity in such a variety of ways. He loved his family, faith, and life on the farm. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him every day.

Survivors include his wife, Beulah John of Kearney; son, Dan and Pam John of Miller; daughter, Kellie John of Kearney; grandchildren, Eric and Stacy John of Miller, Stacia Tallon of Hill City, South Dakota, Lexie John of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Clinton John of Miller; great-grandchildren, Deric, Isaac, and Grace John of Hill City, South Dakota, Taylor, Brody, and Maddy Tallon of Hill City, South Dakota.

Melvin was preceded in death by one brother Virgil John.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church or the Miller Rural Fire Department.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.