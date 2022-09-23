Melvin John

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Melvin L. John, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Miller, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Hannappel officiating.

Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery with military rites provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church or the Miller Rural Fire Department.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.