Melvin Englund Jr.
KEARNEY - Melvin L. Englund, Jr., age 80, of Kearney passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Jean Clayton will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin was born on April 23, 1943 in Holdrege, NE to Melvin and Verta (Schultz) Englund, Sr. He attended school in Axtell, NE. Melvin married Linda Carol Blum on November 3, 1963 in Alma, NE. Two children were born to this marriage, Ricky and Vicky. Melvin worked as a farmer and also a truck driver for many years.
Surviving relatives include his son, Ricky Englund of Huntley, NE; daughter, Vicky (Jason) Keezer of Loomis, NE; grandson, Ricky Englund, Jr. and his wife Natasha of Orchard, NE; brother, Richard Englund of Kearney; and other extended family and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Linda.