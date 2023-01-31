Melody Marvin

Holdrege resident, 61

HOLDREGE — Melodie L. Marvin, 61 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at her home in Holdrege, Nebraska.

She was born on October 25, 1961, to Albert and Lorene (Weitzel) Winder in Windsor, Colorado.

She married Larry Marvin in 1980.

She is survived by her husband Larry, sons: Ryan and Megan and grandson Treigh Marvin of Atwood, Kansas, Joseph and Emma Marvin of Omaha, Nebraska. Brothers: Dale and Connie Winder and their family, George and Carol Winder and their family, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Darren Popple officiating.

Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 4 PM -7 PM at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska.

Interment will follow funeral services at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Beaver City at 2:30 p.m.

Garey Funeral Home of Beaver City, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.

