Raymond L. Owen, Jr.

Former Hildreth resident, 77

KEARNEY- Raymond L. Owen, Jr., 77, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Services will be held at 10a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church south of Axtell with Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. Interment will be held following the service with military honors at the Stanley Cemetery, southeast of Amherst. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the Church. Memorials in Ray's honor are kindly suggested to the 4-H Shooting Sports in Holdrege, the Holdrege gun club, Kearney DAV, or to Bethany Lutheran Church in Axtell. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Raymond Lawrence Owen, Jr. was born on March 14, 1946 in Kearney to Raymond L. and Wanda E. Owen. He grew up in the Amherst area and attended school in Amherst. He entered the United States Army where he faithfully and proudly served from August 13, 1969 to August 12, 1974, in combat during the Vietnam War.

He made his home in Hildreth before moving to Kearney in December of 2021. He worked as a senior highway worker for the State of Nebraska Department of Roads and a heavy equipment operator. His passion was teaching 4-H archery and trap in Holdrege with his good friend, John Skallberg. Ray also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include: sister, Judy and her husband, Albert Dobish; nephews, Mark Dobish and his wife, Lori and together their son Luke; Lee Dobish and his wife Mandy and their children, Keenan Dobish and his wife Kristin, Kane Dobish and his wife Shyla, and McKayla Dobish and her significant other Grant Clausen; six great-great nieces and nephews, Greyson Dobish, Everly Dobish and Taytem Dobish, Bentely Dobish and DeLuka Clausen, and Hadley Dobish; close friends, Crale and his wife, Shari Collison; as well as a host of friends and extended relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Wanda; as well as his “uncle” Virgil Kenney.

