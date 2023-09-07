Melody A. (Ross) Kohler

Axtell resident, 55

AXTELL - Melody A (Ross) Kohler of Axtell, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at home peacefully with family after a lengthy battle with cancer. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.

Melody was born to Kenneth and Bernice (Schmidt) Ross on November 1, 1967 in Grand Island.

On October 30, 1998 she married Gregory A Kohler in Kearney. Melody worked at Mosaic in Axtell for 32 years as a caregiver, providing personal care to the residents. She worked at Walmart in the deli for 41 years until she was unable.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, sister Rose Ross of Norton Kansas, nephew Matthew Ross of Grand Island and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Robin.

Melody will be greatly missed!