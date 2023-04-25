Melody Lynn Crawford
Beaver City resident, 66
HASTINGS - Melody Lynn Crawford, 66, was called home to be with Jesus on January 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Melody was born to Paul and Gertrude (Hutson) Smith on February 5, 1956, in Oxford, Nebraska.
A celebration of Life will be held Friday April 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church in Beaver City, Nebraska with Keith Theobald officiating. There is No viewing or visitation. Inurnment will be at a later date. Condolences and personal reflections can be left at gareyfuneralhome.com. Garey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.