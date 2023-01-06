Melody Crawford

Melody Lynn Crawford, 66, was called home to be with Jesus on January 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Melody was born to Paul and Gertrude (Hutson) Smith on February 5th, 1956, in Oxford, Nebraska.

Melody attended School at Beaver City School and graduated in 1974. After high school she attended the Grand Island School of Business. She then met and married Tim Crawford on April 30th, 1977. They had two daughters, Shawna and Megan.

Melody served as the Beaver City Clerk for many years and 25 plus years in the Furnas County Accessors office, 16 of those as the County Accessor.

Her faith was a very important part of her life, she attended an annual women's retreat in Colorado and also enjoyed spending a lot of time in Hastings with her two grandchildren.

Melody was processed in death by her parents, brother Melvin, and sister Paula.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Crawford of Beaver City; children, Shawna Crawford of Hastings and Megan AND Ron Bohl of Hastings; grandchildren, Kirah Crawford and Auston Bohl; along with many other Family and Friends.

Melody's wish was to be cremated; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and personal reflections can be left at gareyfuneralhome.com. Garey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.