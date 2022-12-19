Melanie Kanode

Shelton resident, 66

KEARNEY — Melanie R. Kanode, 66, of Shelton, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Countryside Christian Church in Kearney. Pastor Greg Swinney will officiate.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

Melanie (Mel) was born on March 30, 1956 in Kearney, NE to Richard and Dorothy (Laue) Hoffman. Mel attended Odessa and Elm Creek schools through 8th grade and then Kearney High School. She married Joel Kanode on January 18, 1975 in Boulder, CO. The couple lived north of Shelton until her passing. While being an amazing mother to four children, Mel worked for many years at Gibbon Packing Plant before becoming a full time homemaker. Throughout her life, Mel had a variety of hobbies including reading, embroidery, cooking, canning, quilting, doing puzzles, photography, singing and listening to music. Mel loved flowers and was an avid collector of Barbies and gnomes.

Mel exuded kindness and never met a stranger. She treated everyone as though they were a part of her family. Above all else, Mel's greatest joy has always been her family. Spending time, playing games with, or talking on the phone with her children and grandchildren was the highlight of her days and family gatherings with all her many family members meant the world to her.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Joel of Shelton; children and spouses, Kelinda and Aaron Gilg of Kearney, Darth and Lisa Kanode of Exeter, NE; Tamara and John Snider of Kearney and Heather and Nathan Staskal of Exeter; grandchildren, Clay, Daisy, Natalie, Daysan, Jozie, Rileigh, Malorie, Trayvin, Dane, Carver, Kira, Afton, Brogan, Chezney, Archer, and Pheryn; siblings, Doug (Elaine) Hoffman of Kansas City, MO., Dave (Carol) Hoffman of Amherst, LaVonne (Lyle) Hebb of Odessa, Patty Welty-Hoffman (Carroll Sole) of Nelson, Rick (Dotty) Hoffman of Elm Creek, Connie Slack of Kearney, Tammy (Matt) Bartling of Kearney, and James Hoffman of Kearney; sister in law's, Carolyn Hoffman of Maxwell, and Tricia Hoffman of Elm Creek; and many other extended family members and friends.

Melanie is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Hoffman and Dennis Hoffman, and nephew Coby Hoffman.