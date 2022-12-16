Melanie Kanode

Shelton resident, 66

KEARNEY — Melanie R. Kanode, 66, of Shelton, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Countryside Christian Church in Kearney.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.