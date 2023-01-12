Maxine Jones

Holdrege resident, 91

HOLDREGE — Maxine L. Jones, 91, of Holdrege passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.

A celebration of life memorial service will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Reverend Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr., officiating. A private family inurnment will be held prior to the service at the Minden Cemetery, Minden, Nebraska.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Memorial book signing will be on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Maxine was born on May 17, 1931, in Minden to Hubert and Anna (Bergsten) Shannon.

She married James Owen “Jim” Jones on December 27, 1950. He preceded her in death.

Maxine leaves to celebrate her life; two sons: Dan Jones of Holdrege; and Steve Jones and his wife, Sherry of Grand Island; eight grandchildren: Jeremy Jones and his wife, Jody; Josh Jones and his wife, Tori; Sara Hammond and her husband, Arik; Amy Peterson and her husband, Chris; Paul Svoboda; Susie Moll and her husband, Zach; Kip Jones and his wife, Anna; and Chelsea Lauer; 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Wesley Shannon and his wife, Marcia of Minden; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.