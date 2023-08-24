Maxine was baptized and confirmed in 1947, at the Wilcox United Methodist Church and was a dedicated member for over 70 years, until her passing. She served faithfully in many capacities, including a past Sunday school teacher, the treasurer for 35 years, a willing volunteer for any project or committee, and also held many offices in the United Methodist Women. Maxine was also a member of the NON Club, the Jolly Homemaker Club, and the Craft Club.

She will be remembered for her generous, loving heart; her contagious smile; and her love for Jesus. Above all, Maxine has left a tremendous legacy of love to her family, and friends.

Besides her husband, and parents, Maxine was preceded in death by step-father, George Dickson; two sisters: Darlene Waits and her husband, Lee; and Dorothy Mote and her husband, Rev. James Mote; brother, Donald Tupper and his wife, Ardenia; brother-in-law, Robert Aspegren and his wife, Lois; sister-in-law, Dorothy Maxine Aspegren; and a nephew, Wayne Waits.

Maxine leaves to celebrate her life, her children: Roger Aspegren and his wife, Sheryl of Mountain Grove, Missouri; Elwin Aspegren of Falls Church, Virginia; Marlene Lewis and her husband, Kevin of Hastings, Nebraska; and Leland Aspegren and his wife, Marilee of Wilcox; 12 grandchildren: Kari (Michael) Toews; Kelly Pinson; Bonnie (Brad) Virtue; Megan (Jordan) Jurgens; Rick Aspegren; Kyle Lewis; Morgan (Jordon) Pearson; Samantha (Tyler) Goetz; Courtney (Nick) Trausch; Shelby (Alex) Ewert; McKenzie (Austin) Aubushon; and Lance Aspegren; 22 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Maxine's honor, and kindly suggested to the Wilcox United Methodist Church or to Grandma's Snack Pack.

A special thank you to the staff at Christian Homes Care Community for providing such wonderful care to Maxine through the years.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox is in charge of the arrangements.