 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maurice "Dave" Moffett

  • 0

Maurice ‘Dave' Moffett

Mangum, Oklahoma resident, 74

MANGUM — Maurice Dave Moffett, 74, of Mangum, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home. Dave was born in Kearney and lived there until 2019 when he and his family moved to Mangum, Oklahoma. Dave was first employed by Monarch Industries in 1967 when he and his wife Dianne were married. In 1985, Dave returned to Kearney State College to receive his MBA degree. While working toward his degree, he began teaching at the college. He continued working there after he received his degree and continued when Kearney State College became the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Dave retired in 2016, and enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing. However, his favorite thing was being a full time devoted grandfather to his four grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Dianne; his daughter, Mindy Donohue, both of Mangum Oklahoma; his grandchildren ,Taylor and Kamryn Moffett of Kearney, Alixandra and Dylan Donohue of Mangum, Oklahoma; and his sister Lucille Hallberg of Seward.

He is preceded in death by his son, Marc Moffett; son-in-law, Marc Donohue; his parents Jack and Audrey Moffett; and sister, Kathy Loschen.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News