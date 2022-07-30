MANGUM — Maurice Dave Moffett, 74, of Mangum, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home. Dave was born in Kearney and lived there until 2019 when he and his family moved to Mangum, Oklahoma. Dave was first employed by Monarch Industries in 1967 when he and his wife Dianne were married. In 1985, Dave returned to Kearney State College to receive his MBA degree. While working toward his degree, he began teaching at the college. He continued working there after he received his degree and continued when Kearney State College became the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Dave retired in 2016, and enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing. However, his favorite thing was being a full time devoted grandfather to his four grandchildren.