Maureen Horan

Former Heartwell resident, 80

OMAHA - Maureen Horan, 80, of Omaha, formerly of Heartwell, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Aksarben Village Senior Living in Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Heartwell with Fr. Evan Winter officiating. Interment will be held following the service at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery near Heartwell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 with Rosary at 6:00 p.m., all at Holy Family Catholic Church. Memorials in Maureen's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Maureen was born Oct. 9, 1942 to Maurice and Mary Virginia (Hoban) Horan and raised on the family farm northeast of Heartwell. She attended Heartwell Grade School and graduated from Minden High School in 1960. She earned her undergraduate degree from Duchesne College in Omaha in 1964.

After teaching in Omaha elementary schools, Maureen moved to Seattle in 1966, where she continued teaching until her retirement. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an educational organization. She returned to Omaha in 2011.

Maureen was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, gardener and enjoyed making delicious meals for her family and friends. While in Seattle, she became an avid snow skier. During her summer visits to Nebraska, she completed many woodworking projects with her father.

A member of the chorus at Duchesne and at her church in Seattle, Maureen was a fan of many kinds of music, although her favorite artist was undoubtedly Elvis Presley. She was always interested in the music enjoyed by her siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.

Maureen will be remembered for her kind heart and her willingness to help anyone she felt was in need. She touched the lives of countless children during her teaching career. She had a great Irish wit and made sure everyone she met had a warm welcome.

Although she spent many years in Washington and enjoyed travel to a variety of destinations, Maureen was a Nebraskan at heart. Heartwell and Minden were her favorite places on Earth.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Pat Horan, niece Elizabeth Berney and brothers-in-law Tom Berney and Bernie Nave.

She is survived by brothers, Brian Horan of Minden, and Michael (Eileen) Horan of West Hartford, CT: sisters, Virginia Berney of Bluffton, SC, Susan Nave of Omaha, and Becky (Bob) Willis of Eaton, CO; four nieces, two nephews, and many cousins and friends.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.