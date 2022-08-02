 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Robles

  • 0

Mary Robles, 92, of Omaha died Friday, July 29, 2022.

Visitation is from 4-6:30 p.m. with a Wake service at 6:30 p.m., all at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 F. St., in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mortuary to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for Mass at 10 am.

Interment will be at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.

Mary was born Jan. 1, 1930.

She married Raymond Robles. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Chris Robles, Josie Saner, Mercie Zuehlke, and Mary Ellen Deloa; son-in-law, C.D. Duran; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News