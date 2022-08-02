Mary Robles, 92, of Omaha died Friday, July 29, 2022.

Visitation is from 4-6:30 p.m. with a Wake service at 6:30 p.m., all at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 F. St., in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mortuary to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for Mass at 10 am.

Interment will be at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.

Mary was born Jan. 1, 1930.

She married Raymond Robles. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Chris Robles, Josie Saner, Mercie Zuehlke, and Mary Ellen Deloa; son-in-law, C.D. Duran; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.