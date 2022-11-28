Mary Piska

Mark Piska
Kearney resident, 72
KEARNEY —
Mary Elva Piska, 72, of Kearney died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the CHI Heath Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
A memorial service will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Chaplain Adie Johnson officiating.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
A memorial book signing will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Mary was born on January 14, 1950, in Denver, Colorado.
She married Joseph Piska. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons: Riley Kuck and his wife, Ludmila of Oxford, Nebraska; and Jerome Kuck of Kearney; along with many extended relatives and many friends.