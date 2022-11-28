Mary Piska

Mark Piska

Kearney resident, 72

KEARNEY —

Mary Elva Piska, 72, of Kearney died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the CHI Heath Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

A memorial service will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Chaplain Adie Johnson officiating.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

A memorial book signing will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Mary was born on January 14, 1950, in Denver, Colorado.

She married Joseph Piska. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons: Riley Kuck and his wife, Ludmila of Oxford, Nebraska; and Jerome Kuck of Kearney; along with many extended relatives and many friends.