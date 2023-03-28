Mary Jane Pandorf

Callaway resident, 92

CALLAWAY - Mary Jane Pandorf, 92, of Callaway, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Callaway District Hospital.

She was born on January 29, 1931 in rural Callaway, Nebraska to Lynn and Edna (Buckner) Griffith. She graduated from Callaway High School in 1949 and attended Kearney State College for a year.

Mary Jane married Francis “Punch” Pandorf on May 5, 1951 in Callaway. Eight children were blessed to this union: Michael, Mark, Thomas, Marie, Donald, Kenneth, Barbara and Stephen. The family made their home in rural Callaway, where she cared for her family and helped run Pandorf Land and Cattle.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Joann) Pandorf of Callaway, Thomas Pandorf of Bennett, Colorado, Marie Young of Mullen, Donnie (Molly) Pandorf of Callaway, Kenny Pandorf of Callaway, Barbara (John) Reinhardt of Berthoud, Colorado and Steve (Rhonda) Pandorf of Callaway; daughter-in-law, Diane Pandorf of Callaway; twenty-five grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Punch;” son, Mark; son-in-law, Doug Young; sister, Beverly Reed and brother, Bill Griffith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Thomas Gudipalli, officiating. The Mass will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 8:00 p.m. at the church in Callaway. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Callaway Community Foundation Pool Fund.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com