Mary Louise Zuniga

Mary Zuniga

Arvada, Colorado resident, 88

ARVADA — Mary Louise (Delgado) Zuniga, 88, of Arvada, Colo., died on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, after a brief illness in Arvada, Colorado.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at Spirit of Christ Catholic Community.

——

Mary was born on June 19, 1934, to Tomasa (Florez) and Louis Delgado in Gibbon, she was one of ten children.

Mary graduated from Gibbon High School in 1951, she attended Grand Island Business College and worked as a legal secretary for Hall & Evans for 40 years, retiring in 2020.

Mary was married to Manuel Zuniga for 60 years.

She loved to cook, garden and travel. Mary will be remembered for her love of life, her humor, love and concern for family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was admired and respected by all who knew her.

Survivors include daughter, Veronica (Mel) Bailey and Marc Zuniga, (Scott Torrez); brothers, Charles (Angie) Delgado, Al Delgado of Minneapolis, Richard and Bahar Delgado of Tucson, Arizona; sisters, Margaret Delgado of Morrill, Kathy (Wayne) Smith, Tina Delgado of Scottsbluff and Maggie (Delgato) Randolph of Grand Island; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren;

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Phyllis; brother, Michael; and grandson, Ryan Bailey.

Donations may be given to the Humane Society.