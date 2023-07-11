Mary Lou Mueller

Holdrege resident, 94

Mary Lou Mueller, 94 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege, Nebraska. Mary Lou was born on June 29, 1929 in Drake, North Dakota, to Gottlieb and Gertrude (Magnuson) Harr.

Mary Lou leaves to celebrate her life; her two sons: Doug Mueller and wife, Sandy of Holdrege; and Brad Mueller and wife, Jonell of Funk, Nebraska; along with extended relatives and friends.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.