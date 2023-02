KEARNEY — Mary Lou Brunkhorst, 93, of Kearney, died February 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney. Services are pending. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.