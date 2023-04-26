Mary Lee “Mimi” Rose Kunze was born in Kearney, Nebraska on December 1, 1944. Her father, Gerald Dale Rose, was serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps in England as a B-17 pilot when he received the news on the same day as he flew his final mission. He and her mother, Mary Carolyn Jenkins Rose, would not be reunited for three more months.

After returning home, Dale moved the family to Gibbon, Nebraska where he would continue farming, and where Mary Lee would live until after graduation from Gibbon High School. She made lasting friendships with classmates that remained strong throughout her life, and she was lucky enough to have a brother, Daniel Dale, join the family in 1948.

After graduation, she attended Omaha Art School and eventually met the love of her life and future husband, Wilbur Richard “Dick” Kunze while working at a bank in Omaha. They were married on April 24, 1965 in Gibbon, Nebraska and were happily married for 58 years.

Mary Lee and Dick moved to Spokane in 1969, and loved exploring the beautiful Northwest, taking many impromptu trips over back roads and had many adventures. Mary Lee worked at the NW Bell telephone company and for various employers over the years as a medical receptionist. While working, she added to her treasured “friends list.”

Mary Lee and Dick had two sons…Matthew Daniel and Nathan Richard, who were loved beyond measure. Being involved in the boy's activities such as projects, sports, and other events was a joy for her. She was very involved as a volunteer at the boy's elementary school.

The boys eventually grew up and she finally was able to add some girls to the family, her sweet daughters-in-laws, and maybe the best….grandkids! She loved playdates, crafts and once again being able to attend their activities.

She developed a love for crafts, quilting (she made many beautiful quilts for her family), antiques, cooking, all animals….especially kitties, and being with friends and family…which she treasured the most in her life. Those who knew her best also know she loved to laugh and have fun! You might find her in her sewing room, out working in her flowers, having coffee with friends or dancing around the kitchen listening to Alexa playing her favorite rock and roll songs. She was proud of her Nebraska farm roots and often said how truly lucky she was to have been raised in that good place with good people, surrounded by the love and support of a small town community and her family. Throughout her life, she maintained her Christian beliefs and she read the Bible extensively.

Mary Lee died on April 17, 2023 of complications of peritoneal cancer. When she learned about the cancer, she was not too upset; as she felt surviving breast cancer when she was 38 years old was miracle enough.

She is survived by her husband, Dick; sons and daughters-in-law, Matt and Selena Kunze, Nathan and Holly Kunze; grandchildren Blake Ferrell, Brad Brooks, Brenden and Brooklyn Kunze, and Maya Kunze and great-grandson Briley Brooks; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Janet Rose and their families. She also cared deeply about her Iowa families from Dick's hometown: Debbie and Steve Johnson, Ron Kunze, Virginia and Art Oswald, and many dear friends.

Services will be held in Spokane at Hamblin Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 S. Crestline, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM and also in Gibbon, Nebraska at a later date to be announced.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Make a Wish Foundation, Hamblin Park Presbyterian Church, or to the charity of your choice.