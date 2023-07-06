Mary Jo Hulce
Axtell resident, 63
HASTINGS - Mary Jo Hulce, 63, of Axtell, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Zion Chapel at Mosaic in Axtell with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Mosaic Cemetery. Memorials in Mary Jo's honor are kindly suggested to Mosaic in Axtell. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting with the services.
Mary Jo Hulce was born on December 20, 1959 in Ventura, California to Luverne and Mildred (Davidson) Hulce. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include the many staff and friends at Mosaic, her guardians Amanda Smallcomb and Susan Potter, and her cousin, Jeffrey Viken.
Tributes and memories can be shared at craigfunerals.com.