HASTINGS - Mary Jo Hulce, 63, of Axtell, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Zion Chapel at Mosaic in Axtell with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Mosaic Cemetery. Memorials in Mary Jo's honor are kindly suggested to Mosaic in Axtell. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting with the services.