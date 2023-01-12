Mary Jensen

Holbrook resident, 66

CAMBRIDGE — Mary Jo Jensen, 66, of Holbrook, Nebraska, died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Tri-Valley Health Systems in Cambridge, Nebraska.

A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Gutterz Fun Center in Holdrege, Nebraska.

There will be no memorial book signing or visitation. The family has honored her wish for cremation.

The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary was born on September 12, 1956 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Donald and Jo Anne (Lillie) Murray.

On September 30, 1983, Mary married Guy Jensen. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Mary is survived by her sons: Benjamin Jensen and his girlfriend, Amanda McCarter of Cozad, Nebraska; and Matthew Jensen and his wife, Dani of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren: Hailey Jensen; Dalton McCarter; Emma Jensen; and Jordan Jensen; two brothers: Dan Murray; and Mark Murray; sister-in-law, Kari Murray; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.