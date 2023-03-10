Mary C. Hall

Kearney, 84

LOUP CITY - Mary C. Hall, 84, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., March 13, 2023 at Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Library.

Mary was born November 8, 1938 in Lexington, Nebraska to Arthur and Hanna (Christensen) Rasmussen. The family moved to Kearney and Mary graduated from Kearney High School in 1957.

Mary married Lonnie Vogt on August 25, 1958. They later divorced. Mary married William Hall on December 9, 1978.

Mary worked as a waitress at Mystery Oil Company and Café for nine years, Eatons for 23 years, and The Buckle for twelve years until she retired in 2012.

Mary loved to dance, play cards, scrapbook, and visiting with friends. She was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church and Kearney Eagles Club.

Mary is survived by her sons, Mike Vogt of Kearney, Greg and Alisa Vogt of Lancaster, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Phyllis Rasmussen of Gibbon; nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Hall, daughter, Vicki Vogt, brother, six sisters, and special friend Ken Bly.