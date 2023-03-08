Mary C. Hall
Kearney resident, 84
Mary C. Hall, age 84, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, March 13, 2023 at Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Library. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.