Mary C. Hall, age 84, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rose Lane Home in Loup City. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, March 13, 2023 at Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Wulf officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Library. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.