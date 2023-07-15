Mary Frahm

Amelia resident, 74

AMELIA - Memorial services for Mary Fletcher Frahm, age 74 of Amelia, will be at a later date. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at her home. Memorials are suggested to her family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary of O'Neill.

Mary J. Frahm was born to I.A. ”Dutch” and Helen A. (Psota) Chelewski on July 7, 1948 at the Loup City hospital. She and John H. Fletcher of Basset were married on June 1, 1969. In 1990, John passed away suddenly. Three years later, she lost a son, Shaun, in a car accident. She married Doug Frahm on July 26, 2008, and they lived in Amelia.

Survivors include her husband, Doug Frahm; son, Aaron (Julie) Fletcher; grandsons, Logan and Noah of Hershey; step-son, Joe Frahm (fiance Amanda Anderson) of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Roger Newtson; nephew, Mike Newtson, of Ravenna; niece, Corrie (Tom) Walthers of Loup City; great-nephew, Clancy Walthers, of Ord; and mother-in-law, Aggie Frahm of Atkinson. Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Pat Ronnebaum of Stanton, Karen “Sue” (Kevin) Shafer of Prescott, AZ, Kathy Frahm of Blair, Lana (Don) Pheifer of Bassett, and Nickie Buell of Long Pine; brothers-in-law, Greg (Pam) Frahm of Emerson, Kent (Jody) Fletcher of Shelton, and Monte (Mary) Fletcher of Spencer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John H. Fletcher; oldest son, Shaun Fletcher; parents, Dutch and Helen Chelewski; sister, Connie Newtson; infant grandson, Joel Fletcher; fathers-in-law, Heinie Frahm and John L. Fletcher; mother-in-law, Melva Fletcher; and brothers-in-law, Dan Frahm, Steve Ronnebaum, Ken Robertson, and Dennis Fletcher.