Mary Ann Jess

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY — Mary Ann Jess, 80, of Kearney died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.