Mary Ann Jess

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY — Mary Ann Jess, 80, of Kearney died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann was born March 4, 1942, in Grand Island to Chester Everett “Chet” and Alberta (Mann) Stumpff. She attended Grand Island Senior High School, graduating with the class of 1960. Mary Ann continued her education at Kearney State College where she earned her bachelor's in education Degree in 1963.

On June 23, 1963, she married Larry Jess in Grand Island. Mary Ann taught 6th grade in Callaway and Palmer, and taught special education in Crofton, Bennet, Medicine Lodge, Kansas, Sharon Springs, Kansas and David City. During her career, Mary Ann was nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year.

She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, attending concerts and plays and traveling. Mary Ann was an excellent cook and she loved spending time with her family and attending many of her grandchildren's events. She was a longtime member of the Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors inlcude her husband, Larry Jess of Kearney; sons, Todd (Melissa) Jess of Elwood and Steven Jess of Council Grove, Kansas; daughter, Laura (Matthew) Mugler of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Austin (Brittany) Goodheart, Kearney Jess, Isaiah Jess, Tiannah Mugler and Evin Mugler; great grandson, Mason Goodheart; brother, Steven (Mary Jean) Stumpff of Lincoln; as well as many extended family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to Kearney First United Methodist Church.

