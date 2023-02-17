Marvin M. Serr

Kearney resident, 85

KEARNEY - Marvin M. Serr, 85, of Kearney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military honors graveside provided by the U.S. Army Military Honors Team, the Kearney American Legion Post #52 and the Kearney VFW Post #759.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, February 20 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin was born to John Serr and Helen Serr (Welfl) in Burke, South Dakota on July 25, 1937. Marvin graduated from Sumner High School in 1957 and enlisted in the United States Army in 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1966. He married Ida Rose Hackbart on November 29th of 1963 until Ida Rose's passing in 2003. They had 4 children together including Patricia Hancock (Serr) and Richard Serr. In 2005, Marvin was blessed in love a second time and met Deanna Schriner, they married on July 30, 2011.

Marvin had an adventurous spirit and loved to spend his time fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. He was hardworking and passionate about any job he undertook. While in the Army he was a part of the 425th Transportation Company while stationed in Ft. Meyer in Arlington, VA. Following his Military service, he began a long career in truck driving. He had various employers, including himself, until 1993 when he began employment with Andersen Wrecking in Kearney, NE. While with Andersen's, he operated the mobile car crusher and continued employment with them until his passing. Most importantly, he was devoted to and truly loved spending time with his family and friends.

Marvin leaves behind his wife Deanna Serr of Kearney, daughter Patricia Hancock and husband Richard, and son Richard Serr of Kearney; son Dale and Ann Schriner of Omaha, son Daren and Amy Schriner of Lincoln, and son Daniel and Richelle Schriner of Kearney. Grandchildren Kira Hancock, Ashley Hancock, and Nickolas and Tiana Hancock of Kearney; Cassandra Schriner, Peyton Schriner of Omaha, Alexander Schriner, Laci Schriner, Jayden Schriner, and Elise Schriner of Lincoln, Reggie Schriner, Rhidelle Schriner, and Rhelynn Schriner of Kearney; sisters Shirley Burg of Neosho, MO, and Mavis Meier; extended family members Jamie Timko, Shelli Krotz and Tera Krotz; and many other extended family and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ida Rose, two infant daughters, 2 sisters, and 5 brothers.

A special thank you to the Andersen Wrecking family for all they've done for Marvin and his family.