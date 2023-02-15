Marvin M. Serr, age 85, of Kearney, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military honors graveside provided by the U.S. Army Military Honors Team, the Kearney American Legion Post #52 and the Kearney VFW Post #759. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 20th at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.