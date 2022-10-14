Marvin Mason

Broken Bow resident, 87

BROKEN BOW — Marvin Mason, 87, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, with Rev. Dean Haidle officiating.

Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.

A visitation was Thursday, Oct. 13 at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brother Mortuary

Marvin Dee Mason was born Nov. 23, 1934, in Broken Bow to Isaac and Ada (Martin) Mason.

On Jan 3, 1957, Marvin married Marjorie Wise.

Marvin is survived by his wife Marjorie Mason of Broken Bow; two sons, Brett Mason of Bertrand and Terry Mason of Callaway; two sisters Milrae Dittmar of Oconto and Isla Royle of Amherst; brother, Keith Mason of Litchfield; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.