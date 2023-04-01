Marvin Hunt

Arcadia resident, 89

LEXINGTON - On the morning of March 27, 2023, Marvin Merl Hunt passed away at the Lexington Regional Hospital. Upon passing, Marvin was 89 years old. He passed away peacefully from natural causes. Marvin was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.

Marvin was born on January 29, 1934, in Arcadia, Nebraska to Sidney and Leota (Summers) Hunt. He graduated from Arcadia High School with the class of 1951. On December 21, 1952, Marvin married the love of his life, Joellen Burns in Reno, Nevada. Five children were blessed to this union: Teresa, Steve, David, Mark and Patrick.

Marvin proudly served in the Naval Air Force during the Korean War. He served two tours of duty on the Yorktown and Princeton aircraft carriers as a 3rd class petty officer. He was incredibly proud of his time in the Naval Air Force, and it held a special place in his heart to serve his country.

Following his discharge, Marvin moved back to Arcadia where he worked on the family farm. In 1959 they moved to Lexington where he started working for the hay mills. In 1968, he became the owner of a local business called Service Supply Company where he gained a faithful clientele due to his hard work, integrity and great service. He would continue working for his company for the next 55 years. When Marvin wasn't working, he would enjoy spending some time outdoors, going hunting, fishing, or tinkering in his workshop.

Those left to honor Marvin's memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Joellen Hunt of Lexington; sons, Steve (Carolyn) Hunt of Tempe, Arizona, Mark Hunt of Lexington, and Patrick (Elizabeth) Hunt of Tempe, Arizona; nine grandchildren, Christopher L. Hunt of Chandler, Arizona, Hayden (Kathy) Hunt of Temple, Texas, Abby Hunt of Overton, Natalie Hunt of Tempe, Arizona, David Hunt of Tempe, Arizona, Bridgette Flores of Gothenburg, Rebekah Hunt of Wood River, Tyler (Jackie) Hunt of Lexington and Carly (Josh) Eacker of Kennesaw; and eighteen great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Leota Hunt; his in-laws, Marion and Dorothy Burns; his daughter, Teresa Ann; his son, David Lynn; and his two brothers, Sindey Jr., and Clyde; and sister, Cleo Ossenkop.

There will be a time of sharing with friends and family at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington at a later date.

Graveside services will be in the Arcadia Cemetery.

The family has requested that all memorials be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the Shriner's Hospital For Children.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com